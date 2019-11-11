Prairie Lakes offering $1,000 Artist Career Development grant for local artists

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brenda Byron, Executive Director at Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their Artist Career Development grant.
Funds may be used by artists for purchasing art supplies, matting and framing, attending a workshop, studio time. Writers may also use it for an editor for their work. Artists must live in the 9-county area. The online application is on their website.
Also, the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council will be hosting a free Workshop on Social Media Strategy for Artists and Grantwriting for Artists. It will be held at 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the 410 Project, in Mankato.
