On the road to recovery: Waseca deputy receives overwhelming support after being electrocuted

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputy receives overwhelming support after being badly burned while investigating a fatal accident on October 23.
“Any law enforcement spouse will tell you the midnight knock on your door is the worst nightmare..the worst case scenario goes through your mind, ” said Kelly Langr, Josh’s wife.
It was only three hours earlier Kelly Langr bid farewell to her husband, like she always does when he leaves for work.
“I had just went outside to start my squad-we have take-home squads, and forgot to brush my teeth and said goodbye to Kelly one more time and the pager tones went off and off I went, ” said Waseca County Deputy Josh Langr.
4 minutes into his shift, Langr rushed to the scene of a fatal accident, where a vehicle had struck a power pole, just south of Waseca.
I go to inspect the scene, write down license numbers and called state patrol and that’s the last thing I remember, " said Langr.
“It’s something I’ve done numerous times and you just never get used to that and it wears on a person’s soul when you have to bring bad news to somebody," said Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath.
“First thing I asked was, is he okay? Is he okay? And they let me know right away that he was airlifted and knew he was alive and that was kind of all that mattered right then and there,” said Kelly.
“I’m looking up at the lights going by trying to figure out what’s going on and then I’m in the CAT Scan machine, and I’ve had one or two before so I knew what a CAT scan was, and I’m like looking around like this is a CAT Scan what’s going on and I felt a hand, and it’s my brother and I said, Chris, what’s going on? He said, you got electrocuted dude," said Langr.
Langr was jolted with nearly 14,000 volts of electricity.
“Generally it should kill a person if they hit that power and Josh was very fortunate, god was looking out for him,” said Milbrath.
Langr has spent more than 2 weeks as a patient at HCMC, marking the beginning of his long road to recovery.
“I received fourth degree burns all the way down to the bone in my head and my feet as well, ” said Langr.
Everytime he has a procedure or takes a new step I always think in the back of my mind it’s going to be the one that takes away his sense of humor or good attitude and everytime he proves me wrong and I’m so proud of him for keeping that," said Kelly.
He’s decked out his temporary home with all the things he loves, bordered with messages of support from people he loves and some he’s never met.
Langr said, “I’ve got more cards than I can fit in the window. When Chief Deputy Trevor Kanewischer came up the second time he had a big bag of cards and he said people keep sending them to the sheriff’s office."
A more than 70 mile trip from Waseca many of his coworkers, family and friends haven't even thought twice about.
“Tons of people probably easily closer to 100 people have come and stopped by at some point,” said Langr.
With signs of home all around him, Langr has his heart set on being back in Waseca with his wife and kids in just a matter of days.
“Adversity can effect everybody in a million different was and it’s how you choose to deal with it that matters,” said Langr.
You can stay up to date with Langr’s recovery through his Caring Bridge page, or offer your support through his GoFundMe.
