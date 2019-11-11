On the road to recovery: Waseca deputy receives overwhelming support after being electrocuted

“I’m looking up at the lights going by trying to figure out what’s going on and then I’m in the CAT Scan machine, and I’ve had one or two before so I knew what a CAT scan was, and I’m like looking around like this is a CAT Scan what’s going on and I felt a hand, and it’s my brother and I said, Chris, what’s going on? He said, you got electrocuted dude," said Langr.