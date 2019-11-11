47-year-old Mankato man injured in hunting accident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 47-year-old Mankato man is injured in a deer hunting incident over opening weekend.
The Faribault County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene at the wildlife area west of Winnebago just before 7 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities say 47-year-old Joseph Uldrych Junior accidentally cut himself while field dressing a white-tail deer he had just harvested.
Uldrych was transported by ambulance to United Hospital District. Details on his current condition haven’t been released.
