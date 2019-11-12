BEA operating levy fails by just 35 votes

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — A very close election down in Blue Earth recently shot down the idea of funding an operating levy for Blue Earth Area Schools.
Different from a full-on school referendum, an operating levy funds the everyday needs of a district.
The Blue Earth Area School District saw their levy fail by just 35 votes.
Without the funds, the district is now forced into making very tough decisions, including a number of cutbacks.
“The revenues that we receive in state funding fall short of where our expenses are for one and a lot of our revenues come from a per pupil amount from the state and we have had some declining population in the area and some declining enrollment in our school districts and that is attributed to having decreased revenue sources,” Superintendent Mandy Fletcher said.
There is a school board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14, to possibly decide if the school will try this levy again next year.
