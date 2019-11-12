Bethany Lutheran College to be home to monument honoring veterans and active soldiers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College is the permanent home for a new monument recognizing those who have served and currently serve the United States.
Groundbreaking for the monument was held Monday on campus.
Two bronze statues depicting a warrior from 500 years ago and one from today, both reading a Bible, will be put up.
The artist, Jason Jaspersen, a Bethany Lutheran College alum, said that the concept took time to nail down as it was intended to be specific.
A military monument committee member said the project is getting great support from the Mankato community.
“It’s very special, not only for our veterans, but for our active duty, our color guard today came from the local recruiting stations here in Mankato and they were gracious enough to present the colors for this very special day,” said U.S. Navy Veteran, Raymond Pederson.
Planning for the monument dates back to 2012 and the timing and location were finally right to break ground.
“It was really a good fit, Bethany has been a good partnership with Bethany as a location and the ELS senate are the ones that are going to be erecting it with their donations and others, the community, it’s for all military men and women,” said U.S. Navy Veteran, Dennis Behr.
The committee hopes to continue work on the monument next spring when weather is ideal.
