Chilifest aims to raise money to assist veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon assists area veterans from Nicollet, Le Sueur and Blue Earth Counties with anything they may need help with.
The organization will be hosting its 11th Annual Chilifest on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Chilifest is a chili cooking competition, judged by official judges, where patrons and community members come together to raise funds for the organization and for a good time.
In years past, a number of dishes got the attention of everyone trying the different chili dishes.
“My husband decided that he was going to do something very different one year, and he made his out of camel and goat. It definitely had a different flavor," Chilifest Chair Lorraine Little recalled. "He told absolutely no one during the competition because he was afraid that they wouldn’t even try it. The people that did try it really liked it and wanted to know the ingredients because they say it has a different flavor.”
Visit South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s website or Facebook page if you’re interested in attending or participating in Chilifest.
