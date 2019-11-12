Inver Grove Heights woman killed in Waseca county crash

A 43 year old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 13 in Waseca County (Source: AP)
By Mitch Keegan | November 12, 2019 at 12:28 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 12:58 PM

Waseca County, Minn. (KEYC) - An Inver Grove Heights woman was killed in a crash on State Highway 13 in Waseca county Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 43-year-old woman was going west on 430th Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with an SUV going north on Highway 13 around 6:20 Tuesday morning.

The name of the woman is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash Tuesday morning happened near the Waseca-LeSueur county line on Minnesota Highway 13 (Source: KEYC)

The driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Keaton Nikoley of Lonsdale was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Waseca and LeSueur County sheriff offices, Waseca fire department and North Memorial ambulance.

