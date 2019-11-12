Inver Grove Heights woman killed in Waseca county crash

Waseca County, Minn. (KEYC) - An Inver Grove Heights woman was killed in a crash on State Highway 13 in Waseca county Tuesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the 43-year-old woman was going west on 430th Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with an SUV going north on Highway 13 around 6:20 Tuesday morning.
The name of the woman is being withheld pending family notification.
The driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Keaton Nikoley of Lonsdale was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Waseca and LeSueur County sheriff offices, Waseca fire department and North Memorial ambulance.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.