Jackson Area Young Professionals helping businesses, foster connections between young professionals

Jackson Area Young Professionals helping businesses, foster connections between young professionals
The group’s purpose is to connect young professionals with others who also want to meet peers. (Source: Jackson Area Young Professionals)
By Jake Rinehart | November 11, 2019 at 9:47 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 9:47 PM

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Jackson Area Young Professionals hosted its first networking social on Oct. 8 at Kat’s Hog Heaven in Jackson.

Approximately 40 young professionals from the area participated in the event to socialize and network with their peers.

The group hosts monthly socials on the second Tuesday of the month in Jackson, as well as other events on special occasions. The next event that the group will host is a Corn Hole Tournament at the Jackson American Legion on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m.

[ Click here for directions to the Jackson American Legion ]

The Jackson Area Young Professionals will be having a Corn Hole (Bag Toss) tournament as part of the November Networking Social. Come out to meet other young professionals and have a good time. TUESDAY, NOV 12

Posted by Jackson Area Young Professionals on Friday, November 8, 2019

The Jackson Area Young Professionals was started by the Jackson Economic Development Office, in coordination with area employees. Similar groups in Spirit Lake, Iowa, Spencer, Iowa, and Worthington served as the inspiration for the group.

The creation of the group was a response to businesses in the Jackson area asking for assistance in retaining young professionals.

The group’s purpose is to connect young professionals with others who also want to meet peers.

For more information about the Jackson Area Young Professionals or to find upcoming events, visit them on Facebook or call the Jackson Economic Development Office at (507) 847-4423.

Call the Jackson Economic Development Office

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.