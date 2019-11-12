Jackson Area Young Professionals helping businesses, foster connections between young professionals

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Jackson Area Young Professionals hosted its first networking social on Oct. 8 at Kat’s Hog Heaven in Jackson.
Approximately 40 young professionals from the area participated in the event to socialize and network with their peers.
The group hosts monthly socials on the second Tuesday of the month in Jackson, as well as other events on special occasions. The next event that the group will host is a Corn Hole Tournament at the Jackson American Legion on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m.
The Jackson Area Young Professionals was started by the Jackson Economic Development Office, in coordination with area employees. Similar groups in Spirit Lake, Iowa, Spencer, Iowa, and Worthington served as the inspiration for the group.
The creation of the group was a response to businesses in the Jackson area asking for assistance in retaining young professionals.
The group’s purpose is to connect young professionals with others who also want to meet peers.
For more information about the Jackson Area Young Professionals or to find upcoming events, visit them on Facebook or call the Jackson Economic Development Office at (507) 847-4423.
