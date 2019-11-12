Korean War veteran surprised with thanks and gratitude

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Korean War veteran was surprised at his home today as he was thanked for his years of service in the Air Force.
Lyle Grothe served in the Air Force for four years, spending time overseas in Japan and participating in 28 combat missions during his service.
Before Grothe left the air force in 1955, he spent his early twenties traveling the world, including flying in B-29 bombers and risking his life on multiple missions.
He said if he could go back in time to re-enlist, he would.
“I was in there four years and I had made staff sergeant already and getting good pay, and that’s one mistake I made in my life, I should’ve stayed in. I enjoyed those four years, every moment, with the exception of basic training, didn’t like that, but the food was good, oh my, the food was good,” said veteran Lyle Grothe.
Grothe will celebrate his 90th birthday next month.
