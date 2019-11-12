Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan speaks at MSU, Mankato’s American Indian Night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan delivered the keynote address during Minnesota State University, Mankato’s American Indian Night, Monday.
The event recognized American Indian graduates from the university.
“And I know how important it is to have professors around you and a school community that really lifts you up and embraces you as Native students," Flanagan told KEYC News 12 before her speech.
Flanagan, who was a Native student in college, spoke about efforts to strengthen relationships with tribal communities and the importance of meeting the needs of Native students.
Those efforts include outreach to the eleven Native nations across Minnesota.
“We have an executive order, 1924, which requires government to government relationships as well as meaningful consultation as we’re developing policies around issues of education, health care and the environment,” Flanagan told KEYC.
Flanagan also discussed working on education efforts.
Flanagan told KEYC, “Which means we’re teaching the culture and history of Native people of Minnesota."
