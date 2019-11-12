Mankato Clinic Foundation awards $16,500 in grants to seven organizations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic Foundation announced Monday that is has approved $16,500 in grants to seven area organizations.
Organizations receiving grants for quarter four include:
- Grow MANkato ($1,000)
- Camp Sweet Life Adventures – Camp Sweet Life Connects ($4,000)
- Minnesota Doctors for People ($3,000)
- Arts Center of Saint Peter – Art instructions for mentally ill artists ($2,000)
- Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota – Senior Meals/Meals on Wheels ($3,000)
- Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest – JA Biz Town ($2,500)
- ECHO Food Shelf ($1,000)
A majority of the foundation’s funding is provided by Mankato Clinic physicians as a way to give back to the community and support organizations that strive to improve health and wellness in the communities they serve.
The Mankato Clinic Foundation has provided more than $1.8 million in scholarships and grants to organizations, programs and projects in the greater Mankato area in the last 10 years.
Grants are awarded on a quarterly basis and are considered through an application process.
More information about the Mankato Clinic Foundation and grant applications can be found by visiting Mankato Clinic’s website.
The next deadline for grant applications is on Dec. 1.
