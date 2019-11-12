Mayo Clinic Health System ending surgical services in Waseca, St. James

Services will end at the end of 2019

By Sarah Johnson Malchow | November 12, 2019 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 11:41 AM

Waseca & St. James, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials at the Mayo Clinic Health System say they will no longer offer surgical services in Waseca and St. James.

They say low numbers of patients are using those services in the two cities.

As a result, two nursing positions and two surgical technician jobs in Waseca were eliminated and in St. James, three nursing and one surgical tech position were cut.

Mayo officials say staff members can get help finding and applying for positions within Mayo Clinic Health System sites around the region.

At the end of the year, all surgical patients will be offered treatment at Mayo sites in Mankato, New Prague and Fairmont.

