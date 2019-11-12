MCHC announces Lake Crystal Pharmacy will open in April 2020

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic (MCHC) announced on Monday that it will be opening a pharmacy in Lake Crystal in April 2020.
The independent pharmacy, which will be located at 210 South Main Street in Lake Crystal, will give patients local access to prescription drugs and many over the counter medications.
The Lake Crystal Pharmacy will be a full-service pharmacy, with state-of-the-art technology for dispensing medications, tracking sales and for security purposes. It will be fully automated, allowing medical providers to transmit prescriptions electronically, while also allowing patients to easily order refills via phone, website or app.
“We have gotten to know this community well through our Physical Therapy business and working with the school, and we heard that Lake Crystal residents wanted a local pharmacy,” MCHC CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said. “We are excited about opening this new downtown business and helping Lake Crystal grow.”
MCHC is currently in the process of procuring licenses, hiring pharmacy personnel and preparing the building for this new business.
Construction on the new Lake Crystal Pharmacy is scheduled to begin in late November or early December.
