New therapy cat comes to MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport welcomes its first ever therapy cat.
11-year-old Stitches spends her days being wheeled around the airport, brightening peoples’ days before their flights.
Stitches is the first cat to join the airport's comfort animal support team, the 96 Animal Ambassador Program.
The feline is a professional, having been a therapy cat for three years now, making her the perfect addition to the team, and the best solution for weary travelers.
You can catch stitches in her stroller between terminal one and the entrance of Concourse C at MSP airport.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.