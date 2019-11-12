Programs across Mankato honor, thank veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Boy in Blue Memorial Project Committee, a group that restores and maintains the Boy in Blue Statue in Lincoln Park, hosted a ceremony Monday afternoon honoring veterans and their service, even as temperatures dipped below 10 degrees.
“We owe a lot to our veterans, the freedoms that we enjoy, and we talk about the weather being a little cold and a little in climate, but when you think about the sacrifices that they made on those battlefields, both the living and the dead, the inconvenience that we have to put up with is nothing compared to their sacrifices,” said Bryce Stenzel of the Boy in Blue Memorial Project.
Hy-Vee hosted its annual Veterans Day breakfast Monday morning as well, with complimentary meals for veterans and active-duty military members in recognition for their service.
“Hy-Vee, we’ve always, for the last, I don’t know how many years, we’ve tried to give back," Store Director Dan Vondrak said. "Show something of an appreciation for all the service men and women that are in our area, to come on in, have a great meal and just hang out with their friends and family.”
More than 90,000 meals were expected to be provided to veterans and service members at Hy-Vee locations across its eight-state region.
Hy-Vee and Hallmark also offer free cards to customers, with the opportunity to express appreciation to current men and women serving overseas.
“There’s nothing we can do that actually can appropriately thank people," Vondrak added. "But we do want them to know that we appreciate everything that they’ve done, or that they’re doing, and come on in and enjoy.”
Students also had the chance to thank local veterans at Prairie Winds Middle School on Monday, where veterans and active military members spoke about their experiences.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.