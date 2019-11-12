Riverfront Performing Arts to present ‘The Nutcracker’ with a local twist

By Holly Bernstein | November 11, 2019 at 10:14 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 10:51 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s the classic story of The Nutcracker with a Minnesota twist.

Riverfront Performing Arts is getting ready for a story that starts with Marie Hubbard Richter traveling in time down the Minnesota River to learn about hard work, honest living and freedom.

It features historic characters from Mankato, New Ulm and more.

“I think that my favorite part is working with the young people and seeing them progress year to year and seeing all the production come together from our fantastic sets. We have four hand-painted backdrops,” Director Annmarie Carlson Drake said.

Riverfront Performing Arts/North Woods Nutcracker

A 1921 historical adaptation of the traditional holiday Nutcracker, A North Woods Nutcracker presents a historic cast of characters, most notably F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Mankato-born soprano Florence Macbeth, New Ulm founder William Pfaender, the Hubbards, and Maud Hart Lovelace, in a multi-media production. Celebrating Minnesota's heritage from the New Ulm Turners, to St.

The show will be performed in the auditorium at Mankato West High School at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 8.

More information about Riverfront Performing Arts and ticket information can be found by visiting their website.

