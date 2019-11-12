Riverfront Performing Arts to present ‘The Nutcracker’ with a local twist

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s the classic story of The Nutcracker with a Minnesota twist.
Riverfront Performing Arts is getting ready for a story that starts with Marie Hubbard Richter traveling in time down the Minnesota River to learn about hard work, honest living and freedom.
It features historic characters from Mankato, New Ulm and more.
“I think that my favorite part is working with the young people and seeing them progress year to year and seeing all the production come together from our fantastic sets. We have four hand-painted backdrops,” Director Annmarie Carlson Drake said.
The show will be performed in the auditorium at Mankato West High School at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 8.
More information about Riverfront Performing Arts and ticket information can be found by visiting their website.
