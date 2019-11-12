Salvation Army finds a solution for those who don’t carry cash

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Salvation Army is getting innovative, set to receive donations from those with and without cash this winter.
The organization’s iconic red kettles will still be accepting cash and coins for donation.
However, Google and Apple Pay options will now be available nationwide to those without cash.
This first year will be a trial run with the payment systems, but the Salvation Army is hopeful this will increase donations after the past couple of years saw a downturn in contributions.
“A lot of the bell-ringers tell me ‘well, I don’t have any cash. Do you have a credit card machine?’ They’ll say ‘no’ and as a matter of fact, you can give even when we aren’t there. As long as the sign is there, you can do it,” explained Jonathan Fjellman of the Mankato Salvation Army.
Salvation Army bell-ringers will begin throughout the country in November.
Locally, they will be at Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato beginning Nov. 29.
