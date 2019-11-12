The 89th annual BCHS Annual Meeting will feature a Univ. of Oklahoma professor

By Jake Rinehart | November 11, 2019 at 8:06 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 8:08 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society will be hosting its 89th annual meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Best Western Convention Center in New Ulm.

[ Click here for directions to the Best Western Convention Center ]

The event will begin with a social at 5:15 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 and the program at 7:15.

The annual meeting will include guest speaker Gary Clayton Anderson, a professor of history at the University of Oklahoma known for his specialization in the area of Native Americans of the Great Plains and Southwest.

Anderson is the author of books on the history of expansion in the west and the fate of the Native American populations that were affected by the settlement of European emigrants.

His most recent book, Massacre in Minnesota, is about the U.S. Dakota War of 1862 where over 600 settlers lost their lives and 30,000 to 40,000 fled the Minnesota frontier.

Massacre in Minnesota

In August 1862 the worst massacre in U.S. history unfolded on the Minnesota prairie, launching what has come to be known as the Dakota War, the most violent ethnic conflict ever to roil the nation. When it was over, between six and seven hundred white settlers had been murdered in their homes, and thirty to forty thousand had fled the frontier of Minnesota.

Dinner at the 89th annual meeting will include chicken Marsala, roasted baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, bread and butter and carrot cake.

Reservations cost $30 per person. The reservation deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 12.

To make your reservations or learn more information, email programs@browncountyhistorymn.org or call (507) 233-2620.

Call (507) 233-2620 to make your reservation today!

