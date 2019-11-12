The 89th annual BCHS Annual Meeting will feature a Univ. of Oklahoma professor

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society will be hosting its 89th annual meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Best Western Convention Center in New Ulm.
The event will begin with a social at 5:15 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 and the program at 7:15.
The annual meeting will include guest speaker Gary Clayton Anderson, a professor of history at the University of Oklahoma known for his specialization in the area of Native Americans of the Great Plains and Southwest.
Anderson is the author of books on the history of expansion in the west and the fate of the Native American populations that were affected by the settlement of European emigrants.
His most recent book, Massacre in Minnesota, is about the U.S. Dakota War of 1862 where over 600 settlers lost their lives and 30,000 to 40,000 fled the Minnesota frontier.
Dinner at the 89th annual meeting will include chicken Marsala, roasted baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, bread and butter and carrot cake.
Reservations cost $30 per person. The reservation deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 12.
To make your reservations or learn more information, email programs@browncountyhistorymn.org or call (507) 233-2620.
