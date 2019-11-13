Cougars set to return to state meet

“We do a lot of goal talking and throughout the year it’s always what’s your end of season goal, what’s your shot term goal, what are some specific things we’re trying to fix every day and a couple of weeks ago we were talking about how many yards we had swam this season, and we’d hit the 200,000 mark and so just swimming that many yards day in and day out and then throwing in like 16 different swim meets along the way, there’s always something and we’re working at basically full speed as often as we can,” Summers said.