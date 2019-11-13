Federal officials reject BUILD grant request for Highway 14 expansion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Federal transportation officials turn down a request for grant money for The Highway 14 four-lane expansion project.
MnDOT recently chose the stretch between Nicollet and New Ulm as one of three projects to submit for federal grant money from the BUILD Program... seeking 25 million dollars to go toward the estimated 85 million dollar cost of the project.
Part of the Highway was expanded to four-lane a couple years back, being completed in 2017.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for 55 projects in 35 states.
None of Minnesota's proposals made the cut.
A statement from MnDOT District 7 says "While we are disappointed our application for a BUILD grant was not awarded, we will continue working on solutions to increase safety on Highway 14."
Congressman Jim Hagedorn expressed his disappointment, saying in part: “I pledge to continue working with all involved, in truly bipartisan fashion, to gain the necessary funding to complete the long overdue Highway 14 Corridor project and secure additional safety fixes at Mankato Regional and Rochester International Airports as soon as possible.”
