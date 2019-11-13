Local nonprofits gear up for Give to the Max Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s giving holiday, Give to the Max Day, is Thursday, Nov. 14, and participating nonprofits in the Mankato community are already receiving donations.
What started as a launch party for GiveMN.org in 2009 has turned into an annual event.
“It’s an opportunity for nonprofits throughout the state of Minnesota to ask for their community’s help and support in donating to different causes,” said Paige Schuette, marketing and communications manager with VINE Faith in Action.
Nonprofits in Mankato taking part include VINE Faith in Action and the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.
“We celebrate and encourage donations of every size. Of course, we love a donation of say, a thousand dollars, but if you have 10 dollars, you could contribute because somebody else will have 10 dollars, and we match it, then pretty soon we’re getting sizable donations,” said Susan Kroon, president of the Board of Directors for BENCHS.
Give MN offers incentives to nonprofits and community members to get involved.
“So they have about a $100,000 dollar prize pool every nonprofit that participates on Give to the Max Day has a chance at winning some extra funds and it’s just kind of an extra incentive for individuals who are looking to donate,” said Schuette.
Funds raised will go toward each nonprofit's efforts.
“We are focusing in 2020 on expanding our surgical suite. When we renovate it, we can get to a point where 20 to 30 surgeries can be done in a day, which will really help us because everyone is spayed and neutered before they leave here,” said Kroon.
“So all of the money that is donated on Give to the Max Day will go toward our general fundraising efforts for VINE, so all of our services are geared toward helping older adults in the community thrive,” said Schuette.
Give to the Max Day starts when the clock strikes midnight to begin Thursday and ends at 11:59 p.m. the same day.
Donations can be made on-site at VINE and BENCHS or online. A direct link to the donation site can be found here.
