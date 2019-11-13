New app improves communication, emergency response

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the New Ulm Police Department have started using an app to create safer interactions with people living with disabilities or other conditions.
The Vitals App launched on Nov. 1.
The app provides first responders with crucial information about vulnerable individuals, improving both the way they respond to incidents, but also raising the chances of a safe resolution.
“This is a feature where when we respond, we have electronic notes," New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert said. "Whatever they voluntarily shared, like contact information, ‘please contact my relative.’ These are maybe some special notes. Sometimes we’ve had situations where they are scared of a uniform. Obviously we can’t change when we show up at the scene, however if we are aware of it we will try to respond appropriately.”
The app tracks and provides information on these individuals, but only if they sign up.
Those who sign up only provide the information they want authorities to have.
Emergency personnel receive a notification if the call they are responding to involves that person or if they are within 80 feet (24.38 meters) of that person.
Chief Borchert says every department he talked to says it's well worth it.
“All of them agreed, they said as far as we’re concerned, just do it. They had the same thing, you know it’s something new, there’s always a little bit of apprehension in law enforcement, all across the board said go ahead and do it.”
The Vitals App is currently being used in many communities in and around the Twin Cities and is more than likely coming to counties near us.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.