Partners for Affordable Housing receives grant

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Partners for Affordable Housing recently received a $130,000 grant through the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
A portion of the funds will go to support shelters, including what once was the St. Peter Motel, which is being renovated to shelter homeless individuals and families.
The other portion will go toward rapid-rehousing, which is financial assistance for those who have found housing after residing in a Partners for Affordable Housing shelter.
“Our staff help with some case management, so identifying barriers that they have to housing and the second part of the grant is the rapid-rehousing piece, we’re helping them get into housing and providing case management still while they’re in their own home,” said Jen Theneman, executive director of Partners for Affordable Housing.
Partners for Affordable Housing is hosting a fundraiser on Monday, Nov. 18, at Snell Motors from 5 to 7:30 p.m. called the “Battle of the Bowls” consisting of a chili cook-off and silent auction.
