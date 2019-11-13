Revamped liquor store called: Wells Liquor Depot

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) -The municipal liquor store in the city of Wells is getting a makeover.
The current downtown location will be moving to a stand–alone building at the junction of Highways 22 and 109.
The building will be about twice the size of the old space, featuring a 12–door cooler, expanded selection and a new railroad themed look.
It’ll be named ‘Wells Liquor Depot’ on theme with the significance of the railroad in town.
“The railroad has always been a big part of Wells. The railroad has gone through here since the inception of the town. Clark Thompson who started the town back in 1869 was a railroad guy himself and actually donated the land that he acquired from the railroad to found the town. So, the railroad has always been a big part of the town and so the theme of the liquor store will kind of follow that trend into the future,” Wells city administrator CJ Wells said.
390 community member's contributed to the naming of the building.
The store opening is set for mid–December with the goal of completion by Christmas in mind.
