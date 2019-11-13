Snowbirds of Amboy getting ready for winter with new clubhouse and youth training

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Randy Hanson with the Snowbirds of Amboy joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their new clubhouse and the services they provide.
The Snowbirds of Amboy is a snowmobiling club that provides signs to mark snowmobiling trails. Their new clubhouse also works as a local community center.
They will be offering youth snowmobile training this January, with classes being held on November 30th. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
