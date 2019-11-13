Social Security robocall fraud: What you should know

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Typically, a scammer will say your social security number has been suspended, requesting personal information or a fee to reactivate it.
A text example of one of those calls can be found here.
Mankato area resident Thaddeus Hultengren has been studying the robocall trend for years. He says that what starts as a fee to unsuspend your security number escalates to a fine to restore the number, turns into an aggressive attempt may occur with threats.
“In my case, they threatened me because I didn’t call them back on their robocall number. To send U.S. marshals, sheriff and police to have me arrested. All in the course of a 30-second call," said Hultengren.
The Social Security Administration stresses that your number cannot be suspended, blocked or frozen and that no government agencies will ask you to send cash, wire money or buy gift cards as a form of payment.
For tips on how to identify and report scammers visit this link.
