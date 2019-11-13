South Central College hosts employer job fair

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College is helping students find job opportunities.
The college hosted its annual employer job fair. Students visited employer booths where they could network, apply for jobs and learn about career development strategies.
“They have job applications and also websites that you can go to apply online. Also information about the company and jobs available," said SCC Placement Coordinator Candy Laven.
A total of 70 booths were present at the fair.
