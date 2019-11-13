SouthPoint Financial, New Ulm Police Dept. team up to inform public how to avoid fraud, scams

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — SouthPoint Financial and the New Ulm Police Department informed locals on how to stay safe from fraud on Tuesday.
In 2018, Americans lost $1.48 billion to fraud and scams.
New Ulm Police Officer Chris Davis says scams they frequently see are from fake government officials requesting money through prepaid gift cards since they are untraceable
“Typically they are asked to go to a convenience store to get a prepaid gift card for the amount of 500 dollars or more. Recently, we’ve seen an increase in these types of scams,” Davis explained.
Davis recommends not answering phone calls from numbers you don’t recognize.
SouthPoint Financial advises shoppers to be careful with their online banking information and to only visit secure websites, which will typically begin with “HTTPS” and end in “.com.”
