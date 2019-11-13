Various entities helping food insecurity in Minnesota Lake

MINNESOTA LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Not having enough to eat isn’t just a problem during the holidays, it happens all year 'round.
The Channel One Regional Mobile Food Bank and other stationary food pantries are offering Southern Minnesota residents the help they need.
In efforts to limit what is referred to as food insecurity, Minnesota Lake has a couple different outlets that the surrounding area can utilize.
“Food insecurity is different than hunger. Hunger is missing a meal, because maybe you’re running around and don’t have time for breakfast or don’t have time for lunch – But food insecurity is not knowing where your next meal is coming from or knowing how you’re going to pay for your next grocery shopping visit,” Programs and Agency Services Director, Channel One Regional Food Bank Jennifer Belisle said.
Over 1,200 of the 14,000 people who live in Faribault County are considered food insecure.
“The need is so great in this community. These are working poor. These are people that are getting up and are going to a job and putting in a 40–hour week. They just were living check by check and need to stretch their income,” Peace United Church of Christ pastor Joy Bruder said.
It's organizations like the Channel One Regional Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry and the stationary food shelf inside of the Peace United Church of Christ that are making proactive efforts to reverse the struggle.
The mobile food pantry visits sites throughout Bricelyn, Winnebago and Minnesota Lake on the 3rd Saturday of every month delivering a box of food to registered individuals who fall under the low income criteria.
The food shelf, on the other hand, has a plethora of food that anyone within a 15–mile radius can visit, taking one bag of groceries each.
Both with the same mission to give those and their families the comfort of knowing where their next meal is coming from.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.