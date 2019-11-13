Veterans receive free medical exams during Health for Heroes event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Veterans received some free medical care Tuesday as the Veterans Day spirit continues.
College of Allied Health and Nursing students hosted a Health for Heroes event on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The students provided a variety of free services to active, reserve and retired members of the military during Tuesday’s event.
Vets received everything from free dental screenings to resources on nutrition and brain injury, all without having to set up an appointment.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.