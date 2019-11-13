Waseca deputy on the road to recovery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca County Sheriff's Deputy is discharged from the hospital nearly three weeks after being badly burned while investigating a fatal accident.
According to his Caring Bridge page, Deputy Josh Langr left HCMC yesterday.
He was a patient there since October 23, recovering from fourth degree burns he suffered after being jolted by a downed power line south of Waseca.
He’s since undergone numerous operations and is staying nearby the hospital for now before some upcoming appointments.
You can stay up to date with Langr’s recovery through his GoFundMe.
