Apprenticeship program helps students to earn while they learn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week is National Apprenticeship Week and South Central College is celebrating the growth of their apprenticeship programs that allow students to earn money while they learn.
South Central College currently has 87 students participating in apprenticeships, growing exponentially in comparison to the first year of the program in 2016, which saw one student take part.
“We focus in four main areas, our main partnerships right now are in advanced manufacturing, healthcare and IT and agriculture. So, those are the four areas that the state has promoted. SCC has partnerships in three of the four right now,” said apprenticeship and internship coordinator with South Central College, Kelcey Woods-Nord.
SCC works with 15 different employers that pay for the education of those students participating in the apprenticeships thanks to support from a state grant.
Jones Metal was the first employer in the state to receive funding for the apprenticeship program.
“Employees are employed. They are required to work a certain amount of hours, we are flexible with that, but our employees work while they go to school and the nice thing about that is they go to school and they learn the trade of the industry and they bring it back to Jones and they’re able to apply it right away,” said Valerie Bentdahl, human resources manager for Jones Metal.
SCC continues to add partners to the program.
“And we just this year got two healthcare partnerships with Mankato Clinic for medical assistant and New Ulm Medical Center for an LPN student,” said Woods-Nord.
One student in the program decided to take up welding after 16 years as a massage therapist.
“I was always interested in it, but I got talked out of it because of my gender, and then I had a client actually encourage me to look into it more and became very interested in it after that again,” said SCC student and Jones Metal employee/apprentice, Angie Anderson.
Anderson works at Jones Metal, applying her education.
“When I go into work, I can see the different types of metal and then there’s so much knowledge there that when I have any questions I can go to any of the welders and I get to practice there a little bit,” said Anderson.
SCC is hosting forums throughout the week with employers and students to bring awareness to the opportunity.
