“Ballrooms of Brown County” travels to Sleepy Eye

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society announced that “Ballrooms of Brown County" is currently on display at the Furniture Gallery in Sleepy Eye.
“Ballrooms of Brown County” is a traveling exhibit of posters, photo enlargements and text panels describing ballrooms in Brown County’s history.
The exhibit will be on display at the Furniture Gallery in Sleepy Eye until spring 2020.
The public is invited to view this exhibit during regular Furniture Gallery business hours.
Photo: Randy Larsen, Proprietor of The Furniture Gallery
