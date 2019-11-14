BLC Vikings win close contest over Carleton

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Bethany Lutheran College women’s basketball team returned to action at home Wednesday evening against Carleton.
Vikings end the first half with an exclamation point, Laura Ellinghuysen steps back and shoots from beyond the arc to beat the buzzer.
Bethany carried a 40–35 lead into the break.
Vikings go on to win, 73–67 over Carleton.
Abby Olson led the Vikings with 26 points and tied a school record with 7 three-point field goals.
Hanna Geistfeld added 16 points, and Kenlie Pytleski put together a 12 point night in the victory.
Vikings are back at it this Saturday at home against Macalester.
