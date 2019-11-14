2019 CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour People’s Choice Award announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Greater Mankato’s CityArt announces the 2019 CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour People’s Choice Award at the Greater Mankato Business Awards last night.
The 2019 People's Choice Award was Andrew Nyberg's "Cog of the Wild".
The winning artist is from Brainerd, and the sculpture will be permanently installed in City Center Mankato.
Award winners also include the Best of Show Bronze by Marianne Caroselli of Texas with her “Adventure Tales” sculpture and best of show in the category “other materials” was Travis Sorenson’s “Horse” sculpture.
“We’re excited that we can showcase not only local Minnesota talent, but also artists from across the nation. It’s great exposure for them, great exposure for us as our artists get picked up by other sculpture walk programs in the United States, it’s really a win-win for everyone,” said Noelle Lawton, Twin Rivers Council for the Arts executive director.
The CityArt Sculpture Walk is celebrating 10 years in 2020 and planning for next year’s tours begin next week.
