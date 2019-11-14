Eagles Nest Day Care Center hoping to alleviate childcare shortage with reopening

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Eagles Nest Day Care Center in Mapleton reopened in September after community groups and members collaborated to offer more childcare options within the town.
With openings for eight infants and 14 toddlers, the daycare’s reopening may help mitigate the childcare shortage within the Mankato region.
“Infants spots are rare - very rare. And then we have 14 toddler spots, so we’re helping a little bit, anyway as much as we can," Director Kacy Queen said. "And then we also have room for preschoolers over at the school, so they can stay with us until they go to kindergarten.”
The daycare center’s building is owned by the city, and the program is run by the Maple River School District.
The City of Mapleton, the school district and the Child Care Center of Mapleton Board worked together for two years to reopen Eagles Nest.
