Hutchinson Police investigate school threat report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hutchinson Police Department investigates a reported school threat targeting the city's middle school.
The department says it received a phone call yesterday from a concerned parent who reported the threat.
Officials say it involved a student bringing a weapon to school today.
Authorities say they have investigated the threat, spoken to the school and students involved and have determined it to be unsubstantiated.
The department notes the Hutchinson Middle School was on a brief lockdown yesterday for a scheduled K-9 narcotic sniff, but that was unrelated to the reported threat.
