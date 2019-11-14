Mankato West’s Sellner and Rutz sign National Letters of Intent

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West held their 2019 Fall National Letter of Intent Signing Ceremony Wednesday morning.
Both Taryn Sellner and Ali Rutz are 4–year starters for the Scarlets.
Sellner is a 4–time All Big 9 Conference gymnast.
The senior earned the title as the Section 2A vault champion in 2016, the beam champion in 2019, the floor champ in 2017, ’18 and ’19 and the All–Around Champion in 2017 and 2019.
Sellner has also advanced to the MSHSL State meet three times with her team and four times as an individual.
The decorated gymnast is excited to take her talents to Winona State University in the Fall of 2020.
“I’m very excited this has been my dream my entire gymnastics career so it’s like a dream come true,” Taryn Sellner, Winona State commit, said.
Sellner has ties to the university that had an influence on her decision.
“My sister actually goes to Winona too so I was already in that campus and around there so I already liked it and I knew the girls on the team already,” Sellner said.
Sellner’s classmate Ali Rutz will be staying a bit closer to home, the senior has committed to play soccer at Minnesota State University, Mankato next fall.
“I’m extremely excited, I’ve been waiting for this since May when I made my decision to commit to MSU and all of high school season Brian the head coach, came to our games and would talk to me afterwards and congratulate me on a good season so it’s just been really exciting to have him support me through that and now I get to look forward to the next step in my career,” Ali Rutz, Minnesota State University, Mankato commit, said.
Rutz helped the girls soccer team to three consecutive state tournaments during her time as a Scarlet. During the 2019 season the senior earned All–State First Team honors with 5 goals and 11 assists.
Congratulations to both Ali Rutz and Taryn Sellner and good luck to them as they continue their academic and athletic careers.
