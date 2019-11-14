Maverick defense holds strong

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University Mankato Men’s hockey team sits 8–1–1 through their first 10 games as the number one ranked team in the nation. While the offense continues to score plenty of goals the defense is one of the top units in hockey.
The Mavs defense is firing on all cylinders in 20–19, topping the nation with the fewest goals allowed.
“Majority of us coming back from last year, it’s good just to have that chemistry and bringing the new guys in too a couple of fresh faces has been good. It’s been really competitive early which has been good, I think translating to games it’s more of a 5–man unit. I think the forwards are doing a really good job of helping us out and then Dryden and Staubs have both been playing really well,” Jack McNeely, MSU junior defenseman, said.
The Mavericks have held opponents to an average of 1.28 goals per game.
Sophomore netminder Dryden McKay has stopped 211 of 223 shots which recently earned him this week’s WCHA Goaltender of the Week. This is the 6th time in his career to earn this award.
