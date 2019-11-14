Minnesota unemployment holds steady for October

St. Paul, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Unemployment Holds steady in October at 3.2%
Data released just this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development or DEED shows the state added 7,000 new jobs last month. Labor force participation rate ticked up to 70.3% while the state added more than 7,000 new jobs.
Over the month the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metropolitan Statistical Area was the only MSA in the state to lose jobs. Rochester added the most jobs in October, Mankato was third in the state in job growth.
While the state’s unemployment rate held at 3.2% in October. The national unemployment rate increased to 3.6%.
