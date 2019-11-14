MSU Men’s Hockey Team off to a hot start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University Mankato Men’s Hockey team has skated to the number one spot in both national polls after their road sweep of Michigan Tech last weekend.
“It’s been a good start so far, played a lot of really close games I feel like which is good. Played in a few tough road barns too so I feel like were battle tested early and yeah it’s been good I think a lot of guys have been in out with injury and stuff so a lot of the younger guys have come in and done a good job stepping up so it’s been good so far,” Jack McNeely, MSU junior defenseman, said.
“We’ve been a little bit banged up and there’s been different guys that stepped up and our depth kind of came through and that was one part that would be a strength of our team and you saw new guys step up early on, I think after the break it will be the first time, knock on wood that we’ve got everyone in the saddle,” Todd Knott, MSU associate head coach, said.
The Mavs currently boast an 8–1–1 record on the season.
“First ten have been solid you know we’ve had good out of conference battles, good in conference so we’re sitting, put ourselves in a good place,” Josh French, MSU junior forward, said.
The Mavericks are off this weekend giving them the opportunity to recharge before their next contest.
“Try to stay engaged, stay into it, keep getting better every day, we know Anchorage is a good team, we’re preparing for them, also taking time away from the rink to get your mind right, get school right. It’s a good balance between getting ready for next week and taking some time off as well,” French said.
The team is back in action November 22nd and 23rd to host Alaska Anchorage.
