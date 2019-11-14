MSU Women’s Soccer tops U-Mary in NSIC quarterfinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Women’s Soccer team played host to the University of Mary in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Quarterfinals Wednesday.
The Marauders scored first in the 35th minute, while the Mavericks answered back five minutes later when Jenny Vetter scored to tie it up.
Regulation time ended with the 1-1 tie, both overtime periods went scoreless, but the Mavericks would come out on top, winning on a 6-5 advantage in the shootout.
The Mavericks advanced to the NSIC semi-finals and will take on Augustana at 11 a.m. on Friday in St. Paul.
