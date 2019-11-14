Owatonna School District voters approve $104 million bond for new high school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Owatonna School District voters have recently approved a $104 million bond for a new high school.
Voters also approved an $8 million bond for repurposing the current high school campus.
The 88-acre site for the new school is off of Highways 14 and 218.
The new building is expected to open in the fall of 2023.
The district says a new campus can expand educational opportunities, especially in trade fields.
“We’ve been limited with space, and so now having a new campus where we can really add those spaces that are necessary will help drive students and I think better inform their decisions for once they leave our high school campus," Superintendent Jeff Elstad said. "And so, we’re looking at a lot of mentorships and internship possibilities.”
This vote comes after voters previously failed a proposed $116 million bond by 120 votes.
A donation of land for the new building helped reduce that cost and the tax impact.
The new campus will be able to host 1,600 students.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.