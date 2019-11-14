Santa answers his mail... maybe even yours!

HIMMELPFORT, GERMANY - Jolly Old St. Nick is answering thousands of Christmas letters from children around the world at a special post office in the northern German town of Himmelpfort.
As part of the annual event, Santa and 20 helpers last year responded to 277,200 letters from 64 countries.
They answer in various languages and also in braille.
The tradition began in 1984 when postal workers received two letters addressed to Santa.
Not wanting to send them back, they answered.
All letters received between Thursday and Dec. 15 will be personally answered and returned before Christmas.
Address letters to: An den Weihnachtsmann, Weihnachtspostfiliale, 16798, Himmelpfort, Germany. Remember a return address.
