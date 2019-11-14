SCC, MNSU students partner for hands-on athletic training workshop

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Learning how to provide the best care for injured athletes was the goal Wednesday night when Minnesota State University, Mankato Athletic Training students visited South Central College EMT students in a collaborative training event.
“When they come off into the real world as professionals, both of us, we’ll be able to better utilize our EMT and athletic training relationship to treat our athletes,” said Athletic Trainer Beth Zook, a second-year Master’s student.
The training offered several simulation exercises.
“Shoulder pad removal, how to backboard student-athletes with the equipment on and without the equipment, how to make access to the face mask,” explained Eric Weller, EMS program coordinator at SCC.
But it was also about learning how each worked for one common goal.
“The training’s important because EMTs and athletic trainers are trained a little differently, but at the end of the day, it’s all about how do we work together,” Weller continued.
“So it’s really important for the two of us to come together, so we can better treat our athletes on the field and there won’t be any disagreement or confusion about how we are going to go forward,” explained Zook.
The two programs have been working together for more than 15 years.
They are hopeful this kind of event can continue next year.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.