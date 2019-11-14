State Street Theater Co. announces opening dates for “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Charles M. Schultz will be performed at the State Street Theater Co. at 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 and 2 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Advanced tickets for this performance cost $12.50 and can be purchased at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee and online at statestreetNEWULM.org.
Tickets will also be available on the day of the performance for $15 at the door.
Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performances.
For more information, contact the State Street Theater Co. by email at statestreettheater@gmail.com or call (507) 359-9990.
This production is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
