West’s Swim and Dive program continues state tradition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato West girls’ swimming team will have a number of athletes representing the Scarlets at the state competition coming up later this week.
We caught up with the group earlier this week.
“The team worked so hard all season. We put in hours and hours every single day. It showed the hard work and dedication the ladies have for the sport,” said Sarah Skjeveland, West senior.
For over 20 consecutive years, the West girls’ swim and dive team have sent athletes to state.
“We’ve been lucky as coaches to have a lot of great athletes. I’d like to say we make a difference, but at the same time, you have to have athletes to accomplish what we’ve accomplished,” said Dave Burgess, West head coach.
The girls’ swimming and diving state meet is a tradition for the program, and once again in 2019, a couple of relays and individual events highlight the Scarlets schedule for a team that earned the section title for the first time since 2015.
“As seniors, that was one of our major goals to be section champs. So it was really cool to see that goal happen especially for our senior year being our last one,” said Sarah Patenaude, West senior.
“Just seeing people rise to the occasion. When we needed to go fast in the big meets, everyone really stepped up and that made it successful for us,” said Annika Younge, West sophomore.
The Scarlets are peaking at the right time, and coaches saw some of the top performances come through in the true team competition.
“I think some of our best swims and the most exciting swims came out of true team sections and state. We made it to true team state, and a lot of girls tapered for that. It was a lot of fun to watch, and that’s with the whole team not just a few,” said Jacelyn Hanson, West assistant coach.
West is on another big stage now and while athletes enjoy competing with the best of the best, it’s some of the other activities at state that wind up being the most memorable.
“The energy is different than other meets, but my favorite part is definitely Bruegger’s Bagels,” said Hanson.
“Since I’ve been at state, my favorite thing is doing the fun things in the room. We have good bonding time, and Bruegger’s every day is a tradition we have at West,” said Sophia Leonard, West sophomore.
“This year we’re doing a decorating our room contest, I think that’ll be really fun,” said Olivia Leonard, West 8th grader.
As far as the competition itself goes, swimming prelims begin on Friday with finals on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.