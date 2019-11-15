Area schools assist ECHO with Stuff-A-Truck

MANKATO AREA, Minn. (KEYC) — Thirteen area schools are stepping up and partnering with the ECHO Food Shelf.
Each classroom in every participating school will collect food.
That food will then be delivered to the food shelf on Nov. 22.
Workers at ECHO say this time of year is generally the hardest financially for families, so the timing couldn’t be better.
“They bring anywhere from 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of food each year," said Deisy De Leon of the ECHO Food Shelf. "I think it’s amazing because there is kids from kindergarten all the way to high school that are able to contribute a little bit. Like I said, it ends up being our most successful food drive.”
UPS is assisting with the effort, hauling all the food from school to food shelf.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.