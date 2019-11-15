Bestselling author to host author talk, book signing in Mankato at 7 p.m.

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) —Former attorney and bestselling author Allen Eskens joined KEYC News 12 Thursday evening to talk about his latest book, Nothing More Dangerous.
“On a scale of one to 10, Nothing More Dangerous is at least an 11," D.R. Meredith, a reviewer for the New York Journal of Books, wrote.
Eskens will be taking part in an author talk and book signing at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Barnes and Noble, located inside the River Hills Mall in Mankato.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.