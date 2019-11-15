Bomgaars retail store launches with soft opening in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The new Fairmont Bomgaars retail store held its soft opening Thursday as the holiday shopping season nears.
Previously a Shopko, the building was purchased by Bomgaars in July.
The farm and ranch supply retail chain offers everything from clothing, to pet food, sporting goods and farm equipment.
“We wanted to get open before Black Friday and just get our customers coming in and getting used to us. Plus it gives our employees the chance to know what we are,” Store Manager Mike Dehrkoop said.
Small renovations are still underway and are expected to wrap up soon.
The store’s official grand opening is the first weekend in December.
